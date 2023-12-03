Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Saints Game – Week 13
The Detroit Lions (8-3) hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Lions vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (2.9 points) is a little bit less than the 4.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Lions, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- The Lions have won 77.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-2).
- Detroit has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +185 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (+4.5)
- The Lions have registered a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 2-3.
- The Saints have covered the spread just two times in 11 games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.5 more points per game (47.5) than this matchup's over/under (47).
- The Lions and the Saints have seen their opponents average a combined 3.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47 set in this game.
- The Lions have hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Saints' 11 games with a set total.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|1.3
|0
|99.3
|5
Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|70.1
|3
