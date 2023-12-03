Juwan Johnson will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign Johnson has 18 grabs (on 29 targets) for 142 yards and one score, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Johnson vs. the Lions

Johnson vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Johnson will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions concede 227.5 passing yards per game.

The Lions have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.7 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Johnson has received 6.9% of his team's 420 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has picked up 4.9 yards per target (142 yards on 29 targets).

Johnson, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (5.0%).

With five red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 9.4% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

