The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this year's AAC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. The total is 46.5 points for this matchup.

Tulane sports the 63rd-ranked offense this season (27.9 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 17th-best with just 18.3 points allowed per game. Things have been going well for SMU on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 472.6 total yards per game (ninth-best) and ceding just 302.1 total yards per game (13th-best).

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tulane Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Green Wave rank -72-worst with 348.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 66th by allowing 362 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 25.7 points per game in that stretch (-2-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, allowing 15.3 points per contest (28th-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, Tulane ranks -30-worst in passing offense (190.3 passing yards per game) and -63-worst in passing defense (251.7 passing yards per game allowed).

In terms of rushing offense, the Green Wave rank 22nd-worst with 158 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 65th by allowing 110.3 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Green Wave have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

Tulane has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 5-5.

Tulane has gone over in two of 11 games with a set total (18.2%).

Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Tulane has won all 10 games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.

The Green Wave have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,168 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 232 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Chris Brazzell II's 670 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has totaled 41 catches and five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has caught 33 passes while averaging 49.9 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Hodges paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 22 tackles.

Tulane's top-tackler, Jesus Machado, has 83 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 34 tackles and four passes defended.

