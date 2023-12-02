Should you bet on Thomas Harley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Harley has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

