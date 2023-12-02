Pelicans vs. Bulls December 2 Tickets & Start Time
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-9) face the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum generates 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pelicans
|107.2
|Points Avg.
|112.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|44%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
