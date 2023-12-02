On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-9) face the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum generates 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Pelicans 107.2 Points Avg. 112.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 44% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.4% Three Point % 36.4%

