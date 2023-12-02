The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 17 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 8.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaylin Henderson: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 241st
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th
237th 12.3 Assists 13.9 109th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

