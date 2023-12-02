The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels' 42% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

This season, Nicholls State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.4% from the field.

The Colonels are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.

The Colonels put up 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (63).

Nicholls State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Nicholls State scored 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (71.7).

In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 17.1 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (80.2).

Nicholls State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule