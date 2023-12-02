The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 42% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
  • This season, Nicholls State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.
  • The Colonels put up 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (63).
  • Nicholls State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Nicholls State scored 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (71.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 17.1 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (80.2).
  • Nicholls State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 86-56 Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State L 74-61 Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Baylor L 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Elizabeth City State - Stopher Gym
12/19/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

