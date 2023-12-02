Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are among the players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 33.5-point prop total for Doncic on Saturday is 2.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 31.1.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Doncic averages 7.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Doncic has knocked down 3.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 23.5 points prop bet set for Kyrie Irving on Saturday is 0.1 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.6).

He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Saturday's assist over/under for Irving (5.5) equals his season-long assist average.

Irving's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 30.6 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (32.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Saturday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Holmgren averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.