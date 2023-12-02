Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) on December 2, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game airs on BSSW and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Mavericks' 118.1 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 110.9 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Dallas has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score 118.9 points per game at home, 1.4 more than away (117.5). Defensively they concede 118.5 per game, 1.7 more than on the road (116.8).

This year the Mavericks are picking up more assists at home (25.5 per game) than on the road (24.7).

Mavericks Injuries