Mavericks vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-4.5
|235.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 12 games this season that have gone over 235.5 combined points scored.
- Dallas' contests this season have a 235.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's total.
- Dallas is 9-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|8
|44.4%
|119.4
|237.5
|110.9
|228.5
|229.6
|Mavericks
|12
|66.7%
|118.1
|237.5
|117.6
|228.5
|233.3
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Mavericks have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (3-5-0) this season.
- The Mavericks score an average of 118.1 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up.
- Dallas has put together an 8-6 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|9-9
|0-1
|12-6
|Thunder
|14-4
|5-0
|10-8
Mavericks vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Thunder
|118.1
|119.4
|6
|5
|8-6
|10-1
|10-4
|9-2
|117.6
|110.9
|22
|9
|7-3
|11-2
|8-2
|10-3
