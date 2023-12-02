On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder average 119.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Mavericks have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 118.1 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 117.6 (22nd in NBA).

These teams rack up 237.5 points per game between them, two more than this game's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 228.5 points per game, seven fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City is 14-4-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has compiled a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Thunder +5000 +2000 -

