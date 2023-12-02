Kyrie Irving and his Dallas Mavericks teammates face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Irving, in his most recent game (December 1 loss against the Grizzlies), put up 10 points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Irving's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.6 25.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.3 PRA -- 33.2 34 PR -- 27.7 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Thunder

Irving has taken 19.2 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 17.6% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Irving's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Thunder give up 110.9 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have allowed 46.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Thunder give up 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 38 15 6 6 1 1 1

