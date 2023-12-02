The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena as big, 21.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Grambling vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -21.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Grambling's matchups this season is 151.0, 17.5 more points than this game's total.

Grambling has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in five opportunities.

Grambling has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +1600 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grambling has a 5.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Grambling vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 4 57.1% 69.1 139.5 66.7 147.3 134.2 Grambling 4 80% 70.4 139.5 80.6 147.3 137.9

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 66.7 the Flyers give up.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Grambling is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Grambling vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Grambling 0-5-0 0-2 3-2-0

Grambling vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Grambling 14-2 Home Record 11-1 5-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

