Grambling vs. Dayton December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (3-1) will face the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Grambling vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|69.0
|248th
|9th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
