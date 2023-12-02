The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: Bally Sports
Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Grambling is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 324th.
  • The Tigers' 70.4 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 66.7 the Flyers allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.7 points, Grambling is 2-2.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grambling averaged 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than away (66.7).
  • At home, Grambling knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Iowa State L 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/22/2023 Sam Houston L 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy L 80-67 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center

