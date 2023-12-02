Boise State vs. UNLV: MWC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this year's MWC Championship Game, where they will face the Boise State Broncos. The contest will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-128
|+106
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Boise State is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- UNLV has covered nine times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
Boise State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
