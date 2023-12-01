Friday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) and Missouri State Bears (2-2) going head to head at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

The Green Wave's last contest was a 76-70 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tulane vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Tulane vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Missouri State 64

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

When the Green Wave defeated the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 286 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 64-58, it was their best win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Green Wave are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

The Bears have tied for the 73rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Tulane has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 286) on November 19

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 300) on November 14

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 311) on November 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Hannah Pratt: 13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 66.3 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per outing, 195th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential.

