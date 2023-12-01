How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) go up against the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.
- The 71.3 points per game the Gaels score are just 2.8 more points than the Broncos allow (68.5).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at fifth.
- The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels allow.
- When Boise State allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 3-1.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70).
- The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (62.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in road games.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
- In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (70.5).
- At home, Boise State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). Boise State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Xavier
|L 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Davidson
|W 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Utah
|L 78-71
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|VCU
|W 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Butler
|L 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
