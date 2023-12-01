The New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Victor Wembanyama and others in this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Ingram has scored 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -161)

Zion Williamson is averaging 24 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.5-point prop total for Jonas Valanciunas on Friday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.4.

He has pulled down 8.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).

Valanciunas averages 2.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 19.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

