The New Orleans Pelicans' (10-9) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 1 game against the San Antonio Spurs (3-15) at Smoothie King Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 124-114 victory against the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Zion Williamson scored a team-leading 33 points for the Pelicans in the win.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Murphy III SF Questionable Knee Jose Alvarado PG Questionable Undisclosed 6.8 2.2 2.0 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott: Out (Illness)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -12.5 236.5

