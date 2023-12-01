The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) after losing five consecutive road games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-12.5) 236.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-12.5) 235 -750 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 113.4 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -221 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (21st in NBA) while giving up 124.1 per outing (28th in league).

These teams are scoring 225.2 points per game between them, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 237.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.