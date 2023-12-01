Nikola Jokic NBA Player Preview vs. the Suns - December 1
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|29.0
|29.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|13.2
|13.4
|Assists
|9.5
|9.2
|9.9
|PRA
|--
|51.4
|52.8
|PR
|--
|42.2
|42.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Jokic has made 11.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.6% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.0.
- On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.2 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Suns have conceded 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/11/2023
|38
|32
|10
|12
|0
|1
|3
|5/9/2023
|38
|29
|13
|12
|2
|2
|1
|5/7/2023
|39
|53
|4
|11
|2
|1
|0
|5/5/2023
|42
|30
|17
|17
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
