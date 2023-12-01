The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) play the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks and Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

BSSW, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Rockets, 121-115, on Tuesday. Luka Doncic starred with 41 points, and also had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 41 9 9 2 0 3 Kyrie Irving 27 2 5 1 1 2 Derrick Jones Jr. 15 6 1 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8.0 boards and 7.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Irving's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.0% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Dereck Lively is posting 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

Grant Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Watch Doncic, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30.8 6.9 7.2 1.5 0.3 3.3 Kyrie Irving 24.4 3.8 3.8 0.7 0.2 3.2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 15.8 2.8 1.7 0.1 0.0 3.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 9.1 4.5 1.2 0.6 0.9 1.5 Dereck Lively 5.9 5.8 1.2 0.3 1.0 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.