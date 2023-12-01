Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 31.5-point total set for Doncic on Friday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- eight -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 7.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Kyrie Irving is putting up 24.6 points per game this season, 1.9 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He collects 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Irving has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 23.2 points Bane scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (6.5).

Bane averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 20.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 19.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

