Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-10.5
|228.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 13 of 17 games this season.
- The average total in Dallas' games this year is 237.6, 9.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 10 (76.9%) of those contests.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|13
|76.5%
|119.5
|225.1
|118.1
|230.8
|233.9
|Grizzlies
|4
|23.5%
|105.6
|225.1
|112.7
|230.8
|222.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total seven times.
- Dallas sports a worse record against the spread at home (3-4-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).
- The Mavericks average 119.5 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Dallas puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|9-8
|0-1
|12-5
|Grizzlies
|6-11
|1-0
|6-11
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Grizzlies
|119.5
|105.6
|5
|29
|8-6
|1-1
|10-4
|1-1
|118.1
|112.7
|23
|14
|3-0
|6-7
|3-0
|4-9
