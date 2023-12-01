The Dallas Mavericks (9-3) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.

Dereck Lively averages 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 91.7% from the floor (first in league).

Josh Green posts 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 11.0 points, 6.0 boards and 0.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

Xavier Tillman is averaging 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

Marcus Smart gives the Grizzlies 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while delivering 3.0 steals (second in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Ziaire Williams this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Mavericks Grizzlies 123.4 Points Avg. 108.5 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 48.3% Field Goal % 42.9% 39.5% Three Point % 33.7%

