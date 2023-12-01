The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Grizzlies 108

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 10.5)

Mavericks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-11.7)

Mavericks (-11.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Grizzlies (6-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 17.6% less often than the Mavericks (9-8-0) this year.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (70.6% of the time) than Memphis (35.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Grizzlies are 1-8, while the Mavericks are 10-3 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.1 points per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived offensively, posting 119.5 points per game (fifth-best).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the NBA with 42.2 rebounds per contest, but it is giving up 46.3 rebounds per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

This season, the Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 24.9 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mavericks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 15.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

