Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are home in Southwest Division action versus the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-10.5)
|228.5
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-10)
|229
|-500
|+385
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Prediction
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 119.5 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 7.1 points per game, with a -121 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 112.7 per outing (14th in league).
- The teams average 225.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Memphis has covered six times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
Mavericks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Luka Doncic
|32.5
|-105
|31.1
|Kyrie Irving
|26.5
|-125
|24.6
|Grant Williams
|8.5
|-110
|9.8
|Dereck Lively
|7.5
|-149
|8.1
Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1100
|-
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
