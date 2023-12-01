The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) visit the LSU Tigers (4-3) after losing four straight road games. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -16.5 145.5

LSU Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points.

The average total in LSU's games this season is 143.7, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

LSU's .429 ATS win percentage (3-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than SE Louisiana's .400 mark (2-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 28.6% 74.7 148.6 69 146.3 141.2 SE Louisiana 3 60% 73.9 148.6 77.3 146.3 151.5

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The 74.7 points per game the Tigers record are the same as the Lions give up.

When LSU scores more than 77.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0 SE Louisiana 2-3-0 1-1 2-3-0

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU SE Louisiana 10-8 Home Record 10-4 0-9 Away Record 7-8 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

