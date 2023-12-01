Kyrie Irving plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 121-115 win over the Rockets (his previous game) Irving produced 27 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Irving, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 31.5 24.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 Assists 7.5 5.5 PRA -- 34.2 PR -- 28.7 3PM 3.5 2.8



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.5 per contest.

Irving is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Irving's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.7 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 25.1 per contest, 12th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked last in the league, allowing 15.2 makes per contest.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 33 28 4 0 2 2 1 11/20/2022 26 14 5 0 2 1 1 10/24/2022 39 37 8 5 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.