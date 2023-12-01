Josh Green's Dallas Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Green put up five points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 121-115 win versus the Rockets.

In this article we will break down Green's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.7 5.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 3.1 Assists -- 2.2 2.5 PRA -- 11.8 11.1 PR -- 9.6 8.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Josh Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

He's put up 3.5 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.7 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies give up 25.1 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 15.2 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the league.

Josh Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 34 12 2 3 2 0 1

