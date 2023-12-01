Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers teammates will take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Embiid tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 138-94 win versus the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Embiid's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 32.0 31.7 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 11.4 Assists 5.5 6.6 6.9 PRA -- 49.9 50 PR -- 43.3 43.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 20.7% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.

Embiid is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his 76ers average 102.3 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Conceding 106.7 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 23.7 per contest.

The Celtics allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 34 20 9 7 0 0 1 11/8/2023 37 27 10 4 1 4 1

