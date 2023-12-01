Friday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) and DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul projects to cover the 14.5-point spread in its matchup against Iowa State. The total is currently listed at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Iowa State -14.5

Iowa State -14.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -1600, DePaul +850

Iowa State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 76, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+14.5)



DePaul (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Iowa State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 1-4-0. The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Blue Demons have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 150.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by nine boards on average. It collects 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 109th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.1 per outing.

Iowa State connects on 6 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (247th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Cyclones rank 34th in college basketball by averaging 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in college basketball, allowing 72.6 points per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has committed 7.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 17.7 (sixth in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons put up 70 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per contest (266th in college basketball). They have a -31 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

DePaul falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. It pulls down 27.8 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2.

DePaul makes 7 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (86th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

DePaul has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (267th in college basketball) while forcing 13 (124th in college basketball).

