How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) host Joel Embiid (first, 32) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Boston is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.
- The 116.3 points per game the Celtics score are only 3.9 more points than the 76ers give up (112.4).
- When Boston totals more than 112.4 points, it is 11-1.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Philadelphia has put together an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank eighth.
- The 76ers put up an average of 120.2 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 106.7 the Celtics give up.
- Philadelphia is 11-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics score 122.8 points per game in home games, compared to 111.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.
- Boston surrenders 103.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 109.1 when playing on the road.
- The Celtics are sinking 17.5 treys per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.4 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the 76ers are better offensively, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 116.5 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, and 113.1 away.
- At home, Philadelphia concedes 111.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 113.1.
- At home the 76ers are picking up 25 assists per game, two less than away (27).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Nicolas Batum
|Questionable
|Finger
|Danuel House
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jaden Springer
|Questionable
|Illness
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Illness
