Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in West Carroll Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
West Carroll Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterlington High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Oak Grove, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.