For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Thomas Harley a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

  • Harley has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (three shots).
  • Harley has no points on the power play.
  • Harley averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.