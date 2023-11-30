Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a Sun Belt team on Thursday in college basketball action.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Morehead State Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at William & Mary Tribe
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|-
