The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) play the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 62.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.
  • Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks average 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).
  • Kansas is 2-3 when scoring more than 49.4 points.
  • SE Louisiana is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Jayhawks shoot 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Hailey Giaratano: 12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%
  • Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Jackson State L 63-54 University Center (LA)
11/25/2023 Mobile W 75-47 University Center (LA)
11/28/2023 @ Wichita State W 64-36 Charles Koch Arena
11/30/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 South Alabama - University Center (LA)
12/20/2023 Oregon State -

