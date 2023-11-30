Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sterlington High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Oak Grove, LA

Oak Grove, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wossman High School at Washington-Marion High School