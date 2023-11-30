The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 350th 62.9 Points Scored 73.1 141st 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 62nd 14.7 Assists 14.6 70th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

