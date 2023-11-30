Michael Gallup has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 230.7 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Gallup has caught 28 passes on 46 targets for 357 yards and one score. He averages 32.5 yards per game.

Gallup vs. the Seahawks

Gallup vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Gallup will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks allow 230.7 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 15th in the NFL.

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Gallup has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gallup has received 11.8% of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (46 targets).

He has 357 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 56th in NFL play with 7.8 yards per target.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (3.0%).

With two red zone targets, Gallup has been on the receiving end of 3.0% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

