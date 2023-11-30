A pair of streaking squads meet when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, winners of four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies average 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers allow (63.5).

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.

LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers score 95.3 points per game, 37.0 more points than the 58.3 the Hokies give up.

LSU is 7-1 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 95.3 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

