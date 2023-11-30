Two hot squads square off when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies average 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers give up (63.5).
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.
  • LSU's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Tigers record 95.3 points per game, 37 more points than the 58.3 the Hokies allow.
  • LSU is 7-1 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • When Virginia Tech gives up fewer than 95.3 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede to opponents (35.2%).
  • The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas Southern W 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/24/2023 Niagara W 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia W 76-73 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Virginia Tech - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/10/2023 Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/12/2023 McNeese - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

