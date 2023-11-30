Thursday's contest that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tigers head into this contest following a 76-73 victory over Virginia on Saturday.

The Tigers came out on top in their most recent outing 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies came out on top in their last outing 76-70 against Tulane on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow totaled 37 points, 16 rebounds and two assists for the Tigers. In the Hokies' win, Georgia Amoore led the way with 24 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers (No. 50 in our computer rankings) in a 76-73 win on November 25 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

LSU has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 17

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on November 14

99-65 over Niagara (No. 231) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 284) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies took down the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-58 on November 24, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 54) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 167) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 247) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +254 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 95.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies put up 80.3 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest (86th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.0 points per game.

