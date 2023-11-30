Thursday's contest that pits the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 81-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 30.

The matchup has no set line.

Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Louisiana vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 81, Louisiana 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-5.5)

Samford (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Samford has a 1-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana, who is 2-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Ragin' Cajuns' games have gone over.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 82.9 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (166th in college basketball). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Louisiana ranks 259th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Louisiana knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), seven more than its opponents.

Louisiana has committed 11 turnovers per game (117th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

