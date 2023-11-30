Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a bet on Robertson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:23 on the ice per game.

Robertson has scored a goal in five of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Robertson has a point in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Robertson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Robertson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 19 Points 9 6 Goals 5 13 Assists 4

