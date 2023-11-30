How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (8-3) squad on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three games in a row.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 8.9 more points per game (31.5) than the Seahawks allow (22.6).
- The Cowboys rack up 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks allow per outing (348.5).
- Dallas rushes for 115.3 yards per game, just 2.4 fewer yards than the 117.7 that Seattle allows per outing.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Seahawks have forced (15).
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys put up 41 points per game at home (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 12 at home (4.8 less than overall).
- The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (443.4) is higher than their overall average (377.6). But their average yards allowed at home (259.2) is lower than overall (276.3).
- Dallas' average passing yards gained (317.8) and conceded (173.6) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 262.4 and 167.2, respectively.
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (125.6) is higher than their overall average (115.3). And their average yards allowed at home (85.6) is lower than overall (109.1).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (52.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (25.4%) is lower than overall (34.3%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|New York
|W 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.