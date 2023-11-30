Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Caddo Parish, Louisiana, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
