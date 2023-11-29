Wednesday's game features the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) matching up at Thomas Assembly Center (on November 29) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for UL Monroe, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Warhawks took care of business in their most recent game 107-53 against Louisiana College on Tuesday.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 71, Louisiana Tech 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Warhawks defeated the Milwaukee Panthers on November 16 by a score of 73-67.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Techsters have one loss against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 68th-most in the nation.

UL Monroe has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 174) on November 16

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 288) on November 17

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 321) on November 11

87-53 on the road over McNeese (No. 354) on November 18

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

22.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG% Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball.

