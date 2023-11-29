The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank
19th 79.9 Points Scored 67.8 276th
340th 77.2 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33 101st
363rd 5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 6 315th
24th 15.7 Assists 11 329th
99th 11 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

